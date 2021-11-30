With DeBoer’s departure, Lee Marks is Fresno State’s interim head coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team needs a new head coach now that Kalen DeBoer has been hired to be the head coach at Washington.

“Hey Husky Nation, this is your new head football coach, Kalen DeBoer,” said the 47-year-old on a video posted to Washington’s Twitter account on Monday. “My family and I are so excited to come be a part of the community there in Seattle. Looking forward to great things. Can’t wait to meet the team, and can’t wait to get to work. Go Dawgs!”

It has to be awkward for DeBoer to say that last part.

Kalen DeBoer was a Bulldog for four years, the last two as head coach. In 2017 and in 2018, he was the offensive coordinator who helped the team win 22 games and a Mountain West conference championship.

“While we are saddened to see Coach DeBoer leave Fresno State, we are grateful for his service to our university and our community over the past two years,” said Terry Tumey, Fresno State’s Director of Athletics, in a news release. “We did all that we could to keep Coach and his family in Fresno, but we understand that this is an incredible opportunity for them.”

“He’s a great football coach,” said Fresno State running backs coach Lee Marks, who has been named the Bulldogs’ interim head coach. “When you have success and you’re a good person and you’re a good football coach, that people are always going to take notice in what you’re doing.

“Of course it’s a great opportunity,” added Marks, talking about the responsibility of leading the Bulldogs in their upcoming bowl game. “I’m definitely going to attack it with excitement. Probably lose a few hours of sleep, just making sure I handle all those things.”