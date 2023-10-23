FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It has been a few weeks since Mikey Keene last played quarterback for the Fresno State football team.

The Bulldogs did not play at all last week, they had a bye. The previous week, Logan Fife played quarterback in a win at Utah State. And that is because the week before that, Keene got hurt in a loss at Wyoming; he injured his ankle on a sack.

On Monday, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford was noncommittal on whether or not Mikey Keene will be ready for Saturday’s game vs UNLV (6-1, 3-0 MW).

“Well, we’ll just gauge on how practice goes. He has been practicing some, you know?” said Tedford. “But each day is a different day, he’s been working really hard with rehab. So we’ll just see how it works, we’re still really early in the week.”

Mikey Keene has passed for 1,692 yards with 15 TDs and 4 INTs this season for the Bulldogs (6-1, 2-1 MW). He was recently added to the watch list for the Manning Award.

If Keene is not available on Saturday, Logan Fife will once again be the starting quarterback. Fife passed for 291 yards and one touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win at Utah State right before the bye week.

“I think the cool part is you got two good quarterbacks,” said Fresno State offensive coordinator Pat McCann. “And so, we’ll just see how it ends up shaking out. But that’s a blessing.

“We have two quarterbacks that can go win games in the Mountain West.”