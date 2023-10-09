FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Saturday, Wyoming beat Fresno State. The Cowboys led 24-7 at halftime, and they held on to win, 24-19.

That was the Bulldogs’ first loss of the season, and first loss since October 8th of last season.

Fresno State also lost its quarterback in the game as Mikey Keene took a sack in the fourth quarter, injuring his ankle on the play. He did not return.

“He had an X-ray (Sunday), an MRI. He’s having another X-ray (Monday),” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “He wanted to go back in the game that night. So, we’ll see how it goes. It’s an ankle injury, that’s all I can tell you until we know the extent of it.”

Logan Fife finished the game at quarterback. Fife, a junior, started four games last season when Jake Haener was hurt. He will get the start on Friday at Utah State if Keene is unable to play.

“The cool part about Logan is that he’s got really good command of what we do. Good knowledge base,” said Fresno State offensive coordinator Pat McCann. “How they see the game, it’s pretty similar. So I would say that there’s gonna be a lot of similarities, just maybe a little more stuff towards Logan’s liking.”

Fresno State (5-1, 1-1 MW) plays at Utah State (3-3, 1-1 MW) on Friday at 5pm PT.