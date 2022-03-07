LAS VEGAS (KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team is the No. 6 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, which begins on Wednesday in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs are matched up with No. 11 San Jose State in the first round.

Fresno State is 2-0 against San Jose State this season.

All eyes on Wednesday will be on junior forward Orlando Robinson, wondering if he might be playing in a Bulldog uniform for the last time.

“It could be, potentially,” said Robinson recently. “But I’m just gonna take it one step at a time and I’m gonna enjoy it like it’s my last.”

One year ago, in 2021, Orlando Robinson entered his name into consideration for the NBA Draft before ultimately deciding to return to Fresno State for his junior season.

“You know, to be very frank, if he’s going to be a first-round pick he needs to move on,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “If he’s not, then he has a decision to make with his family.”

Orlando Robinson is Fresno State’s leading scorer (19.2 ppg) and rebounder (8.2 ppg). In the Bulldogs’ most recent game in Laramie, WY on Saturday, he scored a career-high 34 points.

“I love the Red Wave. I love the fans, I love everything about Fresno,” he said after the Bulldogs’ last home game of the season one week ago (a win over New Mexico). “If this is my last game, I’m glad I went out like this.

“Went out strong.”