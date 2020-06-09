Will Fresno State’s 43-year streak of having at least one baseball player drafted end this week?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The year was 1976. Rocky opened in theaters. Jimmy Carter was elected president. The cost of a postage stamp was $0.13.

And Fresno State did not have any players taken in the Major League Baseball draft.

Now, 44 years later, the Bulldogs are in danger of not having anyone drafted for the first time since 1976. This year’s Major League Baseball draft has been shortened to just five rounds, instead of the usual 40, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Fresno State had eight players drafted, led by pitcher Ryan Jensen going in the first round to the Cubs.

The first round of this year’s draft will take place on Wednesday, with 37 picks being made that day. (Detroit has the No. 1 pick.) Rounds two through five will take place on Thursday. A total of 160 picks will be made in this year’s draft.

