PULLMAN, Wash. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team beat Washington State last month to win the LA Bowl. Next season, a Fresno State wide receiver will be playing for Washington State: Josh Kelly.

On Saturday, the Fresno native (San Joaquin Memorial HS) posted about the Cougars on social media. He “dropped a pin” in his tweet in Pullman, Washington and wrote, “I Said Yerrrrr, Let’s Get It Poppin #GoCougs.”

Josh Kelly entered the transfer portal on December 12th, five days before the Bulldogs played the Cougars in their bowl game. A junior in 2022, he played in six games for the Bulldogs this season and had 12 catches for 207 receiving yards.