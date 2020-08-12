Wide receiver Grant Lake (Clovis HS) to walk on at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There is a wide receiver not yet listed on the roster for the Fresno State football team who is joining the Bulldogs from the valley: Grant Lake.

Lake, a recent graduate of Clovis High School, played five sports for the Cougars.

As a junior, Grant Lake helped the boys volleyball team win a valley championship. As a senior, he was the school’s Male Athlete of the Year.

Lake will be joining the Bulldog football team as a preferred walk-on.

