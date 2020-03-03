What’s in store for Fresno State vs San Jose State in the Mountain West Tournament?

The Fresno State women’s basketball team beat Nevada on Monday, 75-71, to advance to the semifinal round of the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. But the No. 1 seed cannot spend too much time patting itself on the back, because on Tuesday the Bulldogs have to face No. 4 San Jose State.

Fresno State and San Jose State met twice in the regular season. The Bulldogs won both games, but neither was easy.

On January 4th in San Jose, Fresno State came back from one of its many fourth quarter deficits this season. The Bulldogs, down by 12 at one point, forced overtime where they went on to win, 85-76. Hanna Cavinder scored a game-high 24 points.

On February 12th in Fresno, the game was tied 76-76 with less than four seconds to play when Bree Delaney threw a memorable pass to Maddi Utti, who immediately caught it and shot it. The basket went in, and not only would it turn out to be the game-winner, it also turned out to be the basket that clinched the Mountain West’s regular season championship for the Bulldogs.

“We’ve been mentally and physically preparing for this all year. And we’re excited for the chance to play Fresno State,” said San Jose State head coach Jamie Craighead, after her Spartans eliminated No. 5 UNLV in the quarterfinal round on Monday. “They’re our rival. They’re our in-state rival. They’re not far from us. But we’ve had two heck of good games against them and it’s been just both teams battling.

“So we’re excited to get them again. I know these guys are gonna be ready.”