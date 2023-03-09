FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball season ended on Wednesday with a loss to Colorado State in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament. That was the Bulldogs’ 20th loss of the year, in Year 5 under head coach Justin Hutson.

Will there be a Year 6?

“The problem, I think, that you have right now with Justin Hutson is that he has come out and said he’s at odds with the administration. And the administration just got a two-year extension,” said Jack Fertig, Fresno State’s former Director of Basketball Operations under Jerry Tarkanian. “So I even asked him, ‘if this is how how you feel, and the administration is still here, how is next year going to be any different?’ And he just said, ‘I don’t know.’ And I think that’s the big question.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there has been no announcement from the university regarding Justin Hutson’s future.

Hutson, who joined the Bulldogs in 2018 after a long stint as an assistant coach at San Diego State, has one year remaining on his contract. He is 80-73 overall with the Bulldogs.