What happens in Vegas: Fresno State def UNLV, 73-68

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 14: Victor Iwuakor #0 of the UNLV Rebels fouls Orlando Robinson #10 of the Fresno State Bulldogs during their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on January 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 73-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team entered Friday ranked No. 3 in the nation in scoring defense: 55.9 points per game allowed.

Only Texas (53.0) and Jacksonville (54.7) are allowing fewer points per game.

On Friday night in Las Vegas, UNLV scored 68 points but it was not enough to beat Fresno State as the Bulldogs beat the Runnin’ Rebels, 73-68.

Fresno State (12-4, 2-1 MW) led by as many as 14 points in the game, but that lead was cut to three points with less than one minute to play. And UNLV had a chance to tie the game, but Bryce Hamilton missed his three-point attempt.

Orlando Robinson led all scorers with 24 points, and he moved into a tie for 31st place on the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring list with Hector Hernandez (1,032 pts). Robinson also had eleven rebounds, for his fourth double-double this season.