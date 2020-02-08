Wendy Martell to be honored during Saturday’s Fresno State-UNLV game

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State women’s basketball team hosts UNLV on Saturday. At halftime, the Bulldogs will honor Wendy Martell.

Martell, who was a Bulldog in the mid-1980’s, was the program’s first all-American. Her jersey had previously been retired, but now it will hang from the rafters inside the Save Mart Center.

“What an accomplishment. A long time coming, right?” smiles Fresno State head women’s basketball coach Jaime White. “But just to come back and to see that, and to see kinda her career come full circle. And the fact that we’ve been doing well and the success that Fresno State has had since she’s been here. I think that’s kind of cool because that’s her legacy. An honor for us to honor her in that way. So we’re excited for her, we’re excited to have that moment with her. And I know it’s always nice for our girls to see that and to picture maybe one day that same thing happening with them.”