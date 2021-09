FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - The final report of registration from the California Secretary of State’s Office found that nearly 89 percent of all eligible Californians are registered to vote ahead of the recall election. It's an increase of nearly 10 percent from in 2018 when Gov. Gavin Newsom was elected, and about 18 percent higher than the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003.

California Secretary of State Dr. Shirly Weber is optimistic about what a high voter registration rate could mean for overall turnout in the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.