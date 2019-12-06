Tedford steps down as head Fresno State football coach, cites ‘medical concerns’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford announced Friday that he will step down due to “medical concerns.”

Fresno State OC Ryan Grubb will be the interim head coach.

Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey said the university will begin a nationwide search for Tedford’s replacement.

Fresno State has called a press conference for Friday morning where, according to a news release sent to the media on Thursday evening, the “state of the program moving forward” will be discussed.

The Bulldogs just wrapped up a 4-8 season that ended with a loss in San Jose on Saturday. But the bigger news, according to a tweet sent out Thursday night by national writer Bruce Feldman, surrounds the status of head coach Jeff Tedford:

BREAKING #FresnoState head coach Jeff Tedford is expected to step down due to health reasons, per sources. More details to come.. He went 26-14 in three seasons there and FSU was ranked No. 18 in the country last season.…Expect #Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer to be a leading candidate. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2019

If Jeff Tedford is indeed stepping aside for health reasons, it would not be the first time. Tedford was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator in 2014 and, according to a December story from that year on NFL.com, he “took an indefinite leave from the Bucs in September after undergoing a coronary angioplasty prior to the season.”

Tedford has been the Bulldogs’ head coach for the past three seasons. The Bulldogs were 10-4 in 2017 and 12-2 in 2018, before going 4-8 this season.

