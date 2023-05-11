CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On the first day of the Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Fresno State boasted an individual champion in the hammer: Jocelynn Budwig.

“It means so much,” said Budwig. “Simply being back at my parents’ alma mater, my sister, my brother. It’s a family tradition to compete for Fresno State.”

Jocelynn Budwig, who is from Fowler, began her college career at Auburn. She spent three years in the SEC before transferring to Fresno State.

“It means the world to me to be able to come out here and rep the same name that my family has and compete to the best of my ability and take home the championship,” she said. “I was not expecting that.”

Budwig won the conference title in the hammer with a throw of 59.55 meters.