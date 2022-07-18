FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The name change for Bulldog Stadium became official last week, but last summer is when it was announced that Fresno State and Valley Children’s Healthcare had entered into a ten-year partnership.

And apparently the two sides had been discussing that partnership for “at least seven years,” according to Valley Children’s president and CEO Todd Suntrapak.

“One of the enhancements will be the community will see, and the region and the country, eventually, if we do this right, Fresno State and Valley Children’s coming together in a way that Valley Children’s is the healthcare partner of Fresno State,” he said. “That will be very, very clear.”

$1 million in annual revenue is heading to Fresno State as part of this agreement, and that money is coming from Valley Children’s marketing budget.

Not all of that money will be earmarked for athletics.

“In no way does this have anything to do with funds that have been donated to Valley Children’s for patient care activities being reallocated somewhere else,” said Suntrapak. “That is not the case, and never would been the case.”