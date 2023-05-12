STOCKTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State water polo team qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row in 2023, and for the second year in a row the Bulldogs were matched up with USC in the quarterfinals.

In both years, they were eliminated by the Trojans. On Friday, USC defeated Fresno State by the score of 12-8.

“Honestly, it’s a very similar team,” said Fresno State head coach Natalie Benson. “A lot of their key components are returners. They had some grad students and fifth-year seniors on this team. A lot of experience, a lot of international experience.”

While the Bulldogs are a relatively new program, the Trojans are not. This is their 19th straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, and they have won seven national championships.

“There’s obviously still a lot of growth to be done, but this is a much different game than it was last year,” said Fresno State senior Daphne Guevremont, who scored three goals in Friday’s loss.

Guevremont and freshman Hailey Andress combined to score six of Fresno State’s eight goals against USC.

“This game, we prioritized having fun,” said Andress, the GCC Newcomer of the Year. “And I think that really showed with some of our goals, with some of our plays. And we were really proud of ourselves by the end.”

Fresno State (18-9) is still looking for its first win over USC, now 0-4 all-time.