UNLV tweets photo of Tarkanian statue in Las Vegas wearing a mask

Jerry Tarkanian was known for chewing a towel, as Fresno State fans saw firsthand for seven seasons at Selland Arena.

But did you ever think you would see Tarkanian chew a towel and wear a mask at the same time?

Someone put a mask on Tark’s statue outside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, and UNLV Athletics tweeted out this photo on Wednesday.

The caption reminds people to wear a mask and be safe, especially with this weekend being a holiday weekend.

