University of Washington announces the hiring of five Fresno State coaches immediately after the conclusion of the New Mexico Bowl

Lee Marks is 1-0 as Fresno State's interim head football coach, but now he will go back to being the running backs coach.

Just not at Fresno State, but rather at the University of Washington.

That was actually announced while Marks was answering questions after the New Mexico Bowl!

This announcement coming while Lee Marks is currently in front of the mic at the New Mexico Bowl's postgame press conference. https://t.co/3vmZnKZLmO — Andrew Marden (@andrewmarden) December 18, 2021

“Right now I’m here at Fresno State, so. That’s all that matters to me,” said Marks, when a reporter asked him about his new job in Seattle.

Lee Marks, William Inge, Chuck Morrell, Eric Schmidt and Ron McKeefery were all officially hired by the University of Washington on Saturday. They all worked with Kalen DeBoer at Fresno State.

Inge and Morrell will be co-defensive coordinators with the Huskies.