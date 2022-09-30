EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (KSEE) – October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Saturday is October 1st, and when the Fresno State football team takes the field in East Hartford, Connecticut, the Bulldogs will notice the Huskies using their helmets to raise awareness for cancer.

And just not breast cancer.

As UConn head coach Jim Mora puts, it, “It’s modeled after the NFL’s Crucial Catch. It’s important to recognize those who have fought the battle. Our players will wear a decal on their helmet, symbolizing the type of cancer that their family has been affected by. Some will have multiple stickers on their helmet.”

There are 12 different ribbon colors that we will potentially see on the field on Saturday. UConn is the second FBS team to use personalized ribbons, following Miami of Ohio in 2018.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States. Nearly two million Americans are diagnosed with cancer every year.