Top-seeded Fresno State women’s basketball team wins quarterfinal game in Mountain West Tournament

How much pressure do you think is on the Fresno State women’s basketball team this week?

The Bulldogs began Mountain West play 15-0, they won the conference’s regular season championship and they earned the top seed at the conference tournament, which started yesterday.

But they also lost two of their last three games to end the regular season.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the team they beat in that final stretch is the same team they faced on Monday in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals: Nevada.

The Wolf Pack made things interesting, but the Bulldogs held on to win, 75-71. Haley Cavinder, the conference’s Freshman of the Year, scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Bulldogs.

“I felt like we had a little jitters early, rebounding a little bit, and then just taking care of the ball,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White, the Mountain West Coach of the Year. “I just think all of those things equate to first-game jitters, plus coming off the loss to Wyoming I think we kind of were questioned there.”

