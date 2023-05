Fresno State handed San Diego State a 4-2 loss on Friday afternoon in an elimination game of the 2023 Mountain West Baseball Championship.

Tommy Hopfe guided the ‘Dogs with his bat and on the mound. Hopfe launched a pair of two-run home runs for Fresno State, one on each side of the plate. The Bulldogs’ first baseman also secured his 11th save of the season.

With the win, the Bulldogs advanced to another elimination game. Fresno State will face San Jose State on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.