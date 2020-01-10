Three former Fresno State assistant football coaches named to UNLV staff

When Jeff Tedford was hired as Fresno State’s head football coach back in late 2016, it did not take him long to fill out his coaching staff.

Two of the assistants Tedford brought in, Jamie Christian (running backs) and J.D. Williams (defensive backs), were coaching at UNLV.

The Rebels are now returning the favor.

The situation is not exactly the same, most notably because both Christian and Williams were ex-Bulldog players so they probably did not need much convincing.

But UNLV has a new coach now. And on Thursday, he announced the hiring of seven full-time assistants. Two of the seven were on Fresno State’s staff last season: Danny Langsdorf and Kenwick Thompson.

Langsdorf was the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, the same role he now has at UNLV. He was with the Bulldogs for one season.

Thompson was with the Bulldogs for two seasons. He was the linebackers’ coach.

Cameron Norcross has also joined UNLV’s staff as the Rebels’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Norcross was the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach from 2012-2015, on Tim DeRuyter’s staff.

