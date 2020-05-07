Three Bulldog softball players named all-Mountain West

How do you pick an all-conference softball team when there were no conference games played this season? The Mountain West’s head coaches decided to honor three players on each team.

Schuylar Broussard, Hailey Dolcini and McKenzie Wilson were the three players honored from Fresno State.

Broussard, a senior infielder, hit .342 this season with six home runs and 33 RBI.

Dolcini, a junior pitcher, was 10-1 in the circle with a 1.51 ERA.

Wilson, a sophomore outfielder, had a batting average of .474 with 37 hits and 26 stolen bases.

Fresno State (21-4) was on a six-game winning streak before the season was canceled because of COVID-19.

