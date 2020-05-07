Three Bulldog softball players named all-Mountain West

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How do you pick an all-conference softball team when there were no conference games played this season? The Mountain West’s head coaches decided to honor three players on each team.

Schuylar Broussard, Hailey Dolcini and McKenzie Wilson were the three players honored from Fresno State.

Broussard, a senior infielder, hit .342 this season with six home runs and 33 RBI.

Dolcini, a junior pitcher, was 10-1 in the circle with a 1.51 ERA.

Wilson, a sophomore outfielder, had a batting average of .474 with 37 hits and 26 stolen bases.

Fresno State (21-4) was on a six-game winning streak before the season was canceled because of COVID-19.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast