Three Bulldog baseball players named all-Mountain West

A day after the Mountain West named its all-conference softball players, it named its all-conference baseball players. And the conference did the same thing, in that since there were no conference games in this shortened season, the all-Mountain West team is made up of three players on each team.

The three from Fresno State are Ryan Higgins, Andrew Kachel and Zach Presno.

Higgins, a sophomore infielder, led the Bulldogs with a .350 batting average. He had seven multi-hit games.

Kachel, a freshman infielder, was hitting .300 with two home runs and seven RBI.

Presno, a junior catcher, was hitting .321 with eight home runs and 16 RBI. He led the Mountain West in both home runs and slugging percentage (.804).

