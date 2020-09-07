This Day in History: September 6th

The last time Fresno State played a football game on September 6th was in 2014, six years ago. The Bulldogs went to Salt Lake City to face Utah and lost, 59-27.

They were coming off a 52-13 loss at USC the week before.

In that game against the Utes, Brandon Connette threw for 177 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown. Connette split time at quarterback that season with Brian Burrell.

That was the most recent time the Bulldogs played on this day in history, but they have actually played quite a few times on September 6th with the first time coming back in 1975 against Cal State Fullerton. (They won that game, 49-7.)

In 1997, Fresno State played Baylor on September 6th. That game took place at Bulldog Stadium, and it was the first time a Big 12 team ever came to Fresno. Running back Michael Pittman rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns in that game, and quarterback Billy Volek threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

Baylor won, however, 37-35.

Fresno State is 2-4 all-time in games played on September 6th.

