On this day 37 years ago, the Fresno State men’s basketball team was the last team standing in New York City.

The Bulldogs, led by head coach Boyd Grant, defeated DePaul, 69-60, to win the National Invitational Tournament.

It took place on March 30th, 1983.

Bernard Thompson scored 22 points to lead Fresno State (25-10). Ron Anderson, who scored 14 points in the championship game, was named NIT MVP.