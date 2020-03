On this day six years ago, Augie Garrido became the winningest coach in college baseball.

Texas defeated Texas State, 5-1, to give Garrido his 1,894th win as a head coach.

It took place on March 25th, 2014.

Garrido, an ex-Fresno State player, would go on to win 1,975 games and five national titles. He passed away on March 15th, 2018 at the age of 79.

