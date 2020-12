BOISE, Idaho (KSEE/KGPE) – On this day two years ago, the Fresno State football team did something it had not done since 1984: beat Boise State in Boise.

Running back Ronnie Rivers scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime as No. 25 Fresno State beat No. 19 Boise State, 19-16, to win the 2018 Mountain West championship.