This Day in History (2018): Fresno State scores 79 pts in season-opening win vs Idaho

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In 2017, Jeff Tedford’s first season as Fresno State’s head football coach, the Bulldogs won ten games a year after going 1-11. 2018 was an even better year for them: 12 wins, with a Mountain West championship.

That season started on this day two years ago.

On September 1st, 2018, Fresno State hosted Idaho in the season opener at Bulldog Stadium and scored its most points in a game since 1991: 79.

The Bulldogs beat the Vandals, 79-13, behind seven rushing touchdowns (three by running back Jordan Mims). They also scored three non-offensive touchdowns, led by two blocked field goals returned for scores by Jaron Bryant…in the same quarter!

Fresno State joined USC, Wyoming, Central Michigan and Iowa as the only teams in FBS history to block two field goals in the same quarter.

Fresno State would finish the 2018 season with a 12-2 overall record.

