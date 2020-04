On this day two years ago, Fresno State softball pitcher Dani East made history in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

East, then a freshman, threw a no-hitter in which she struck out 15 batters; every out was a strikeout!

It was the 74th no-hitter in Fresno State history. The Bulldogs beat the Lobos, 10-0 in five innings.

