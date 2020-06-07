This Day in History (2018): Austin Wynns hits first MLB home run

On June 7th, 2018, Austin Wynns hit his first Major League home run.

In Canada.

Wynns, a Fresno State catcher from 2010-2013, came up to the plate for the Orioles in the seventh inning of a 1-1 game in Toronto. His home run gave Baltimore a 2-1 lead; however, the O’s lost the game in extra innings.

Wynns was a tenth-round draft pick of the Orioles in 2013.

