This Day in History (2017): Fresno State retires Derek Carr’s No. 4 jersey

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On this day three years ago, Fresno State retired Derek Carr’s No. 4 jersey. It happened at halftime of the season opener against Incarnate Word, a game that saw Jeff Tedford make his debut as the head coach.

Carr was the Bulldogs’ quarterback for three seasons: 2011-2013. He is their all-time passing leader, and one of just four quarterbacks in FBS history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season.

“It is definitely something I dreamed of,” said Carr back in 2017. “Every time I sat right here (in the Duncan Building) at the team meetings, I sat here and wanted to put my name up there besides (my brother, David).

“When I do something, whether it’s playing football, being a dad, being a husband, I want to leave a legacy. I don’t want to be someone that, ‘oh, you were just one of those guys that played here.’ I want to leave an imprint, I want to leave a legacy, I want to leave a mark. And I don’t meant that in a selfish way, I just mean it in a competitive way.”

On September 2nd, 2017, Derek Carr became the seventh Fresno State football player to have his jersey retired.

