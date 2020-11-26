This Day in History (2017): Fresno State def No. 23 Boise State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On this day three years ago, the Fresno State football team hosted No. 23 Boise State on Senior Day.

And the Bulldogs won, 28-17.

It was the first of back-to-back games against the Broncos that season, as the two teams would meet again the next week in Boise for the Mountain West Championship.

Marcus McMaryion passed for 332 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to KeeSean Johnson (6 rec, 119 yds, 2 TDs).

The win for the Bulldogs was their first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 18 Virginia in the 2004 MPC Computers Bowl.