New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge runs on the field during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

On this day three years ago, Aaron Judge hit two home runs in the same game.

It was the first time the ex-Fresno State Bulldog did that in his young Major League career. Judge, who now has nine career multi-HR games, hit both of his home runs off pitcher Kevin Gausman.

The Yankees came back to win that game against the Orioles, 14-11 in ten innings.

