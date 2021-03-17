This Day in History (2016): Fresno State faces Utah in return to NCAA Tournament

DENVER (KGPE) – The Utah men’s basketball team fired head coach Larry Krystkowiak on Friday. Krystkowiak had been the Utes’ head coach since 2011.

He took them to two NCAA Tournaments, the most recent of which was in 2016 when they played Fresno State in the first round. That game took place on this day five years ago: March 17th, 2016.

The Bulldogs were in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years (2001), when Jerry Tarkanian was their head coach. They traveled to Denver for the game and they came back from a double digit deficit to take the lead, before eventually losing by double digits, 80-69.

Fresno State was the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Regional. Utah was the No. 3 seed.

“I’m proud of this group,” said then-head coach Rodney Terry. “And we had a lot of adversity we fought through over the course of the season, whether it was injuries, whether we had guys that we had to take off the floor for whatever reason. And we continued to battle, we continued to improve.”

“We’re proud of how far we came, proud of where the program came, proud to have the community come support us,” said Marvelle Harris, who scored a game-high 24 points. “We are proud. But a loss is a loss, it’s not the way we wanted to end the season. We wanted to advance.”

Julien Lewis and Karachi Edo each scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, who had won nine games in a row before that loss to Utah.

