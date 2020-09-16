This Day in History (2012): Robbie Rouse becomes Fresno State’s all-time leading rusher

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On this day eight years ago, Robbie Rouse became the all-time leading rusher in Fresno State football history.

It happened on September 15th, 2012.

Rouse had 144 rushing yards and four total touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 69-14 win over Colorado at Bulldog Stadium. He set the record on a 94-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

“It’s not like when I walked into Fresno State I was like, ‘I’m gonna set the all-time rushing record,'” said Rouse, who would go on to finish his Fresno State career with 4,647 rushing yards. “I just knew I wanted to get on the field. And then as I got older, my goals are set higher and higher.

“But this one just happened to come along.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.