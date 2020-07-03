This Day in History (2012): Aaron Judge wins college home run derby

On this day in history, Aaron Judge won college baseball’s home run derby.

It took place on July 3rd, 2012, when Judge was still at Fresno State. He went to Omaha and hit 16 home runs in three rounds.

In the last round, Judge only had one out left and he was down by three. He then hit four consecutive home runs, and the bonus ball, to win the competition.

