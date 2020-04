On this day ten years ago, Greg Gonzalez threw a no-hitter for Fresno State. It came in the second game of a doubleheader at Hawai’i.

Gonzalez struck out seven batters in the Bulldogs’ 1-0 win, throwing the program’s first no-hitter since 1976.

