This Day in History (2010): Fresno State accepts invitation to join Mountain West Conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On this day ten years ago, Fresno State announced it was leaving the Western Athletic Conference for the Mountain West Conference.

That was on August 18th, 2010.

The Bulldogs, however, did not actually join the Mountain West until July 1st, 2012. They had competed in the WAC since 1992.

“Fresno State was certainly honored to be invited to become a member of the Mountain West athletic conference,” said then-president Dr. John Welty at the time. “I have notified Commissioner Craig Thompson that we will accept the invitation that the Mountain West has provided to us, and join that conference sometime in the next two years.”

Added Pat Hill, Fresno State’s former head football coach, “It’ll be great for our community. They’ve been talking about the Mountain West, they’ve been talking ‘why don’t we move.’ And now it’s happening. I think it’s great, I think we’re all excited about it. I know our team is excited about it.”

