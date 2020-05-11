This Day in History (2008): Fresno State women’s tennis team advances to third consecutive Sweet 16

Breaking News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 10th, 2008, the 16th-ranked Fresno State women’s tennis team beat No. 21 Arizona State in the second round of an NCAA Regional.

That win, 4-1, meant the Bulldogs were headed to the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row.

Fresno State (21-8) would see its season end five days later to Northwestern in Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, the doubles team of Melanie Gloria and Tinesta Rowe would go on to finish that season as the national runner-up.

