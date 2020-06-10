This Day in History (2008): Fresno State advances to the College World Series

On this day 12 years ago, Fresno State advanced to the College World Series for the first time since 1991.

The date was June 9th, 2008.

The Bulldogs beat Arizona State, 12-9, to win the Super Regional. (They would go on to win the national championship in Omaha.)

Arizona State had leads of 2-0 and 5-4 in the clinching game in Tempe, but Fresno State was able to come back from both of those deficits as well as hold off a late ASU rally.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.