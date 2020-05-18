This Day in History (2008): Andrea Ortega delivers game-winning hit in 11th inning of Fresno Regional

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On this day 12 years ago, the Fresno State softball team advanced to the championship game of the Fresno Regional.

The date was May 17th, 2008.

The Bulldogs played two games that day. After first losing to Cal, they faced elimination against San Diego State. Andrea Ortega broke a scoreless tie in the eleventh inning with an infield single that scored two runs. Fresno State would go on to win the game, 2-0.

