This Day in History (2006): Fresno State baseball team scores 13 runs in one inning vs Nevada

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On this day 14 years ago, the Fresno State baseball team beat Nevada, 19-3.

13 of those runs were scored in one inning.

The Bulldogs were in the middle of a 16-game winning streak. They scored four runs in the first inning against the Wolf Pack, then they scored 13 more runs in the second inning.

Erik Wetzel led off the inning by grounding out. After that, 14 consecutive Bulldogs reached base. Beau Mills reached base twice, going 2-for-2 with a two-run single and a grand slam for six RBI in the inning.

The 13 runs scored set a new Fresno State record for most runs scored in one inning. The Bulldogs also tied the school record for hits in an inning, with ten.

