This Day in History (2005): No. 1 USC def No. 16 Fresno State, 50-42

LOS ANGELES (KGPE) – One of the most memorable games in Fresno State football history took place on this day 16 years ago: November 19th, 2005.

That was the day No. 16 Fresno State played at No. 1 USC.

It was the Bulldogs’ first-ever game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and just their third game playing in front of a crowd of more than 90,000 people. Fresno State had a fourth quarter lead in that game, but USC came back to win, 50-42.

Reggie Bush set a new Pac-10 record with 513 all-purpose yards.

For the Bulldogs, Paul Pinegar passed for 317 yards with four touchdowns, while Wendell Mathis rushed for 109 yards.

That game against USC was the second time in Fresno State history the Bulldogs had played the No. 1 team in the country. Two years earlier, in 2003, they played at No. 1 Oklahoma.