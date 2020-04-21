This Day in History (2002): Houston Texans draft David Carr with No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft

Fresno State quarterback David Carr shows off his Houston Texans jersey at a press conference introducing him as the expansion Houston Texas number one overall pick in the NFL draft at the Radisson Astrodome hotel in Houston, TX, Saturday April 20, 2002. Reliant Stadium, the Texans new home field which is still under construction, can be seen in the background. (Smiley N. Pool/Chronicle)

On this day 18 years ago, David Carr was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, taken by the expansion Houston Texans.

Carr led the Bulldogs to an 11-3 record as senior, in 2001, which included three wins over ranked opponents: No. 23 Colorado, No. 19 Wisconsin and No. 10 Oregon State.

David Carr passed for 7,849 yards and 70 touchdowns as a Bulldog. His No. 8 jersey was retired by Fresno State on September 1, 2007.

