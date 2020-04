FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On this day in history, Fresno State pitcher Ben Fritz struck out 15 batters in a 1-0 win over Nevada.

The date was April 19th, 2002.

Fritz went the distance for his seventh complete game of the season. A couple of months later, he was a first-round draft pick by the A’s.

