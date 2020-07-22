KSEE24 RESCAN /
This Day in History (2002): David Carr begins first NFL training camp on his birthday

David Carr was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, by the then-expansion Houston Texans. On July 21st, 2002, he began his first training camp.

It also happened to be on his 23rd birthday.

David Carr was born on July 21st, 1979. That makes him 41 years old in 2020, and not an NFL rookie like he was 18 years ago today.

“You just try to blend in, you know?” said Carr on his first day of training camp back in 2002. “And eventually your skill level will take over and you become a master of the offense. But that won’t happen overnight. That is something that’s gonna take a long time.”

