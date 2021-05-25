This Day in History (1998): Fresno State softball team wins the national championship

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KSEE/KGPE) – On May 25th, 1998, the Fresno State softball team beat Arizona to win the national championship.

The game took place 23 years ago Tuesday.

The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats, 1-0, on a sixth inning home run from Nina Lindenberg. That run ended a streak of 52 consecutive scoreless innings by Arizona pitchers.

Arizona was on a 29-game winning streak and was the No. 1 seed at that year’s Women’s College World Series. Fresno State, meanwhile, was the No. 7 seed.

Amanda Scott was in the circle for the Bulldogs. Scott, a sophomore, allowed just three hits while striking out six batters.

Fresno State finished that season with a record of 52-11, and with three first team all-Americans: Scott, Lindenberg and Laura Berg. Becky Witt was a second team all-American.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com