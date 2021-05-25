This Day in History (1998): Fresno State softball team wins the national championship

(KSEE/KGPE) – On May 25th, 1998, the Fresno State softball team beat Arizona to win the national championship.

The game took place 23 years ago Tuesday.

The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats, 1-0, on a sixth inning home run from Nina Lindenberg. That run ended a streak of 52 consecutive scoreless innings by Arizona pitchers.

Arizona was on a 29-game winning streak and was the No. 1 seed at that year’s Women’s College World Series. Fresno State, meanwhile, was the No. 7 seed.

Amanda Scott was in the circle for the Bulldogs. Scott, a sophomore, allowed just three hits while striking out six batters.

Fresno State finished that season with a record of 52-11, and with three first team all-Americans: Scott, Lindenberg and Laura Berg. Becky Witt was a second team all-American.