This Day in History (1998): Fresno State softball team wins the national championship

(KSEE/KGPE) – On May 25th, 1998, the Fresno State softball team beat Arizona to win the national championship.
The game took place 23 years ago Tuesday.
The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats, 1-0, on a sixth inning home run from Nina Lindenberg. That run ended a streak of 52 consecutive scoreless innings by Arizona pitchers.
Arizona was on a 29-game winning streak and was the No. 1 seed at that year’s Women’s College World Series. Fresno State, meanwhile, was the No. 7 seed.
Amanda Scott was in the circle for the Bulldogs. Scott, a sophomore, allowed just three hits while striking out six batters.
Fresno State finished that season with a record of 52-11, and with three first team all-Americans: Scott, Lindenberg and Laura Berg. Becky Witt was a second team all-American.
