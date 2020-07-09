This Day in History (1997): Bobby Jones strikes out Griffey, Jr and McGwire in MLB All-Star Game

Bobby Jones will always remember July 8th, 1997.

On this day 23 years ago, Jones appeared in the only all-star game of his Major League Baseball career.

The Fresno native, and former Fresno State Bulldog, pitched the eighth inning for the National League. He struck out both Ken Griffey, Jr and Mark McGwire.

Bobby Jones would go on to win 15 games for the Mets during the 1997 season, with a 3.63 ERA.

