This Day in History (1983): Fresno State beats DePaul to win the NIT

(KSEE/KGPE) – On this day 38 years ago, the Fresno State men’s basketball team was the last team standing in New York City. On March 30th, 1983, the Bulldogs defeated DePaul, 69-60, to win the National Invitational Tournament.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Boyd Grant, Fresno State’s head coach. “New York is the hub of basketball. This is the biggest thrill of my life.”

Fresno State began its NIT run that season with a 71-64 win over UTEP, followed by a 72-58 win over Michigan State and a 76-67 win over Oregon State to reach Madison Square Garden.

In New York City, the Bulldogs beat Wake Forest, 86-62, before taking on DePaul in the NIT championship game.

Bernard Thompson scored 22 points against the Blue Demons to lead Fresno State (25-10). Ron Anderson, who scored 14 points in the championship game, was named NIT MVP.